Calling for sustained governance, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, has underscored the critical importance of maintaining political continuity in achieving economic stability.

Speaking at a round table session titled “Political Continuity for Economic Stability,” she emphasised the need for representation directly from Kerala, with a special focus on Thiruvananthapuram.

The gathering, organised by economic and financial professionals in the city, also discussed strategies to ensure stability and progress. The minister expressed her confidence in NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the ideal candidate to champion this cause.

Sitharaman emphasised the importance of sustained governance to avoid disruptions. The focus lies on instituting political continuity, which directly correlates with economic stability. The slogan “Political Continuity Matters” resonates not only within the BJP but also among citizens who recognize its significance. The goal is to build upon the achievements of the past decade, she said.

Sitharaman praised the Modi government’s accomplishments, including streamlining bureaucracy, transparency, and accountability. She emphasised the need for continuity by supporting the formation of Modi’s government for the third time. The upcoming election provides an opportunity to reinforce political stability and drive progress. “Let us collectively work towards a Thiruvananthapuram that actively participates in shaping the nation’s future,” she said.