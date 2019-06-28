MEA S Jaishankar meets Canadian, Mexican leaders on sidelines of G20 Summit

School education
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard on the sidelines of the G20 summit here and held talks on strengthening India’s relationship with the two countries.
Jaishankar is accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 Summit being held in this Japanese port city.
“A pleasure to catch up with my Canadian counterpart @cafreeland on #G20 margins. Look forward to building an even more substantive relationship that reflects both our interests and concerns,” S Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
India and Canada share a strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism. These have expanded significantly in recent years aided by heightened economic engagement, regular high level interactions and long-standing people-to-people ties.
Jaishankar also met Mexican Foreign Secretary Ebrard and held “productive conversation” with him. “Productive conversation with my Mexican colleague, Minister @m_ebrard on taking forward the Privileged Partnership,” Jaishankar said on his twitter account. He also said that he looks forward to welcoming the Mexican diplomat to India soon.
Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Mexico on 2016 signed the India-Mexico Privileged Partnership with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
The leaders recognised the opportunities to define the path of the India-Mexico Privileged Partnership for the 21st century that allows the growth of bilateral relations in field of economics, science and technology, and in the most important issues reflecting a broad convergence of long-term political, economic and strategic goals.
