Media persons are also frontline workers: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that media persons are also frontline workers like doctors, nurses, police personnel, and sanitation workers, and should take care of themselves by following the set precautions amid coronavirus crisis in the country.

Javadekar made the comments while briefing Information and Broadcast ministry officials in New Delhi.

"The way doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers, the same way media persons are also frontline workers. Media persons should also take care and follow all precautions,” the Union minister suggested.

The senior ministers and officials have resumed their work in the concerned ministries 19 days after the lockdown was announced on March 25.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced on Monday that he will address the nation on Arpil 14. He is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and exemptions, if any, during the address.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter to announce, "Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 a.m. on 14th April 2020."