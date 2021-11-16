‘Medical experts have downplayed Covid breakthrough cases in Kerala’

Medical experts have downplayed the rising breakthrough cases of Covid infections in Kerala, saying that the State’s vaccinated population is more prone to breakthrough infections, as many are not naturally infected. Vaccine-induced immunity is more in Kerala than that attained through infection, while in other States, it is vice versa. This is the reason for lower breakthrough infections in other States, Anish TS, Associate Professor, Community Medicine, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram said.

In Kerala more than 60 per cent of the adult population has taken two doses of vaccine and over two weeks ago while in other States, it is about 30 per cent.

Moreover, breakthrough cases are asymptomatic with mild infection and are difficult to detect. But health conscious Keralites have helped identify such infection, he added.

Vaccine from Wuhan strain

Explaining further, he said vaccine immunity was comparatively lower than natural immunity. Besides, the vaccines are derived from the Wuhan coronavirus which was circulating in early 2020. Now the circulating virus is Delta and the vaccine cannot prevent 100 per cent infection from the variants.

Those who received one dose and have natural infection will have double protection from breakthrough cases.

Covid under control

On the current Covid situation in the State, he said the cases are on the decline, asis evident from the absence of any new variants, fewer hospitalisations and lower demand for medical oxygen facilities. The number of deaths is also lower, except for the addition of backlog cases. Covid cases are now coming to a level that can be managed at family level just like other contagious diseases.

The sero-prevalence data is also encouraging with the State population having 82.9 per cent antibodies, which shows that the immunity is on the higher side, he added.

On the deaths, official sources said earlier that there is a committee to scrutinise Covid deaths. There were some backlog and this was added to present death numbers. Moreover, based on the Supreme Court ruling, the Government of India has directed to include all deaths for Covid within one month of infection. Initially, Kerala included only deaths during the time of Covid infection.