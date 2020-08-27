Medical professionals targeted with ‘fake’ offers from hospital group

A team of scamsters is on the prowl to cheat medical professionals aspiring for jobs in the Apollo Hospitals Group.

“I have received a call from someone claiming that he was from the Apollo HR Department and was told to attend an interview over phone for the position of a dentist,” M Ramesh, a dentist working in a city-based chain of dental hospitals, told BusinessLine.

The interview was conducted on Wednesday and within minutes, an appointment letter (which was signed by V Krishnan, Company Secretary, Apollo Hospitals) was sent to him.

He was also asked to pay about ₹30,000 online for background verification charges to a bank account of a private bank which is traced to be operating from Gurugram.

When BusinessLine contacted Apollo, it said the appointment letter was ‘fake' and the group had nothing to do with the process.

It is learnt that those who have not applied for a job and are already working in some other hospitals are also being targeted with a lucrative offer from the Apollo Group.

The fraudsters are apparently hacking biodata of job-seekers from the job-portals and are approaching them in the name of Apollo Hospitals.

“I have been saved as I was alert. I suggest all job-seekers check the veracity of offers before making any payments,” Ramesh said.