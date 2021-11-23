Medlounges announces new wellness programme ‘Body Shaping and Contouring’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Medlounges, one of South India’s leading family health and wellness centre, has announced the launch of its unique wellness programme “Body Shaping and Contouring”.
It is specially designed with the concept of preventive wellness in home environment based on in-depth study in the areas of aesthetic and anti-ageing. Also, with the collective combination and expertise from family doctor, aesthetic physician, dermatologist and plastic surgeon, says Joseph Thomas, Founder and the Medical Director, Medlounges.
The facilities which are launched in Kochi and Thiruvalla offers end to-end solution to health and wellness with FDA approved equipments on par with international standards. This multi-disciplinary state-of-the-art facility is spread over an area of 30,000 sq ft.
According to Thomas, the company follows a simple non-invasive body shaping procedure by involving pulsed ultrasound energy to destroy selective fat cells. Moreover, vaser liposuction which is a US patented programme will be strategised and performed by the panel of doctors to ensure a quicker result.
“General myths about body shaping and contouring will be very risky, painful, affects the skin and many more. Our aim is to bridge this gap by bringing the advanced technologies which will not only bring out the inner beauty of the person but also ensure better-quality of life and make them move towards a happiest future”, he said.
In this fast-paced world, he said there is no time to focus on ourselves especially when it comes to body shaping and everyone think it will be a challenging task. Moreover, it is risky, painful, affects the skin and many more. This may have been true in the early days of procedures such as traditional liposuction and other anti-ageing care but the latent technologies and talents have dramatically changed the entire episode and help them have a better-outlook.
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
