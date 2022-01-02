Meerut has kept flame of patriotism alive: PM Modi

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Meerut in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and hailed it and adjoining areas as a "centre of culture and strength" which has been giving "new directions to Independent India".
At a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University here, he expressed his exhilaration upon visiting the 'Rajkiye Swatantrata Sangrahalaya' (freedom movement museum), Amar Jawan Jyoti and the temple of Baba Aughar Nath.
He said Noorpur had given the country a visionary leader -- former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
"Coming to Meerut at the commencement of the year is important in itself. In the history of India, Meerut does not hold the place of a city, but it is also an important centre of our culture and our strength." "Meerut and its adjoining areas have contributed significantly in giving a new direction to Independent India. Be it the sacrifice at the borders in the defence of the nation or honour in the field of sports, this region has kept the flame of patriotism alive," Modi said.
About the sporting culture of Meerut, Modi pointed out that the city exports sporting goods to more than 100 countries.
This way, Meerut is "not only 'vocal for local' but also turning local into global", the prime minister said emphasising the need for making the country self-reliant in the sector.
Modi paid floral tribute at the statue of Mangal Pandey, the hero of the Revolt of 1857.
Pandey was a sepoy in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry regiment of the British East India Company. He had risen in revolt against the British in 1857. Earlier, the prime minister visited the Kali Paltan Mandir in the city and offered prayers. He then visited the Shaheed Smarak Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid homage to the martyrs of 1857. Modi also visited the Rajkiye Swatantrata Sangrahalaya.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister.
