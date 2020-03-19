News

Meghalaya closes tourist places till March 31

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Following the coronavirus outbreak, all tourist places in Meghalaya are closed till March 31 and there is a possibility that this may be extended up to April 15.

All tourists intending to visit Shillong and other places in the State are requested to re-schedule their travel plans accordingly, says a press release issued by Director, Information & Public Relations, Government of Meghalaya.

