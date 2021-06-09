Mehul Choksi's bail hearing adjourned till June 11

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Dominica High Court has adjourned the bail hearing of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi till June 11, local media reports stated. Choksi had approached the high court after the magistrate rejected his bail petition.
The bail hearing took place before high court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts through video-conferencing on the plea of Choksi's local legal team comprising Julien Prevost, Wayne Norde, Wayne Marsh and Cara Shillingford-Marsh.
Also read: Antigua police has started investigating diamantaire Choksi’s ‘abduction’
The government side represented by Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Sherma Dalrymple "strongly objected" to Choksi's plea calling him a flight risk, Dominica News Online reported.
The high court is also hearing a separate matter of habeas corpus filed by Choksi's team in which the hearing has also been adjourned.
Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.
He was detained in neighbouring island country Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.
His lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.
The businessman was also brought before a Roseau magistrate on the orders of high court judge Bernie Stephenson, hearing the habeas corpus matter, to answer charges of illegal entry where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
