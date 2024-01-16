Anagha*, a 23-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, has been undergoing treatment for endometriosis since 2019. Despite being on medication, she experiences intense anxiety during her menstrual period, struggling to cope with pain. She called it one of the scariest events in her life. Due to the absence of a a menstrual leave policy at her workplace, she frequently resorts to using sick leave for managing period-related discomfort.

Anagha’s situation is not unique, reflecting the experiences of numerous employees nationwide. Recently, the call for menstrual leaves in India has gained momentum, sparked by debates surrounding the opposition to this concept by Smriti Irani, the Union Women and Child Development Minister, in parliament.

While some States like Kerala and Bihar have integrated menstrual leave into their work policies, the broader corporate landscape in the country is still catching up. Companies like Swiggy and Zomato have taken the lead in offering menstrual leave, aligning with global practices in countries such as Spain and Japan.

Importance of period leaves

Experts emphasise the importance of acknowledging the diversity in how periods affect individuals.

Deep Bajaj, Co- founder and CEO, Sirona Private Hygiene Ltd, highlighted the importance of establishing a workplace that supports menstruators by providing flexibility, whether through leave or the option to work from home.

Sumit Bhasin of EyeQ Hospitals suggested dedicated rest spaces for on-site work during periods, promoting a more inclusive workplace.

Akihiro Ueda, CEO of Terra Motors, suggested that menstrual leave durations should be tailored to individual needs and pain tolerance, proposing a minimum of two days as a starting point.

Dr. Madhuri Vidyashankar P, a consultant gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru recommended a personalised approach, identifying individuals with specific medical conditions like endometriosis that warrant menstrual leave.

Alternative to menstrual leave policy

As an alternative to traditional leave policies, some companies like Khaitan & Co. promote a hybrid working culture.

Amar Sinhji, Executive Director, Human Resources, Khaitan & Co said thatwhen members are well-rested and their physical and mental well-being is looked after, it has a positive impact on productivity and growth.

Raghunandan Saraf of Saraf Furniture said he advocates for work-from-home options, highlighting its positive influence on employee well-being and the broader trend towards flexible work arrangements.

However, in industries where physical presence is mandatory, alternatives like providing restrooms for menstruators are essential.

Anjana Ajith, a clinical psychologist, said that providing a comfortable workspace and allowing work from home can be advantageous for individuals experiencing menstruation, eliminating the necessity for travel..

Vijayalakshmi Sankar, President of Shree Renga Polymers, acknowledged work from home as an option but highlights potential challenges in terms of productivity.

Productivity and menstrual leaves

Supporters of menstrual leave argue that it could enhance the overall company productivity. Maddie Amrutkar, CEO of Glad U Came, asserts that valuing employees’ well-being fosters a supportive work culture, boosts morale, and reduces absenteeism due to discomfort.

Tripti Naswa of Sattva Knowledge Institute said that recognising and supporting health-related needs fosters trust and appreciation, leading to higher employee engagement and motivation.

Potential discrimination in hiring

Addressing the concerns surrounding potential discrimination in hiring due to menstrual leave policies, Tripti suggested that althoughstudies haven’t conclusively shown negative impacts on hiring in countries like Japan and South Korea, there might be challenges in unorganised sectors due to resource constraints.

Jitendra Sharma, Founder & CEO of HairOriginals, said that a well-implemented menstrual leave policy should not discriminate against women in hiring and demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, adding that corporate India is taking steps beyond leave policies to support menstruators.

Vijayalakshmi highlights awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene, while Terra Motors outfits restrooms with wellness products, including menstrual items.

The debate around menstrual leave policies in India reflects the need for a more inclusive approach to support the diverse health needs of employees. Although a relatively new concept, it aligns with global trends and aims to foster a workplace that recognises and accommodates the unique challenges faced by menstruators. As discussions continue, companies are encouraged to implement considerate policies that prioritise employee well-being and contribute to a more equitable and supportive work environment.

(*name has been changed to protect the privacy of the individual)