Experts from MICA Ahmedabad will train over 100 officials from the Government of Odisha in Skill Development and Social and Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC), stated an official release on Friday.

The institute’s Centre for Development Management and Communication (CDMC) recently entered into a multifold partnership with the Directorate of State Institute of Health & Family Welfare and Directorate of National Health Mission, Government of Odisha, by way of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Professor Manisha Pathak Shelat and Professor Ruchi Tewari, co-chairs of CDMC said, “We are proud to share that we have fostered partnerships with state governments like Gujarat, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Kerala in the past and now a deep association with the Government of Odisha only reinforces our faith in our mission. This association between CDMC and Government of Odisha involves training programs on various facets of communication of over 100 officials,” they added.

As per the agreement, the institute hosted its first workshop in skill development training for 10 officials that included graphic designers, artists, photographers and communication program managers from January 29 to February 2, 2024. The first batch of the SBCC workshop had 50 integrated counsellors undergo 4-day training on campus. The second batch will be held in the third week of February. These counsellors provide counselling to health beneficiaries.