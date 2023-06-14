Communications institute, MICA-Ahmedabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Centre for Excellence, to impart lessons on Strategy blueprinting, Branding, Advertising, and Media to the members of JITO.

Under the said MoU, a 3-day Management Development Programme titled ‘The Power of Branding: Harnessing the Influence of Advertising and Media,’ will be conducted on the MICA Campus. The programme will be held during June 15-17, 2023 with an aim to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the strategy canvas and prepare for contemporary branding, advertising, digital, and media strategies. It will also help them understand business and consumers in the age of social and digital marketing, and insights into the branding and advertising landscape to improve working with partner agencies, a statement said here.

After the course, the participants will be able to create impactful integrated communication strategies and establish a strong brand understanding in the context of the dynamic environment and their respective strategy blueprint.

The programme will be attended by participants from across India.

Shailendra Raj Mehta, President & Director, MICA, said, “Branding in today’s age holds immense power in shaping consumer perceptions, building trust and differentiating businesses in a highly competitive and digitally connected world. We believe this MoU will provide the impetus for upskilling members of the JITO with our in-house expertise.”

Githa Heggde, Dean, MICA, said, “With the intense subject expertise and the ability to spot the industry trends ahead, we believe that a great organisation, such as JITO, will benefit as much from this association as MICA is proud and excited to be engaging with JITO. We wish this bond grows from strength to strength.”

Subrat Sarangi and Falguni Vasavada Oza, Co-Chairs of the LMDP at MICA, commented, “As businesses are getting disrupted by technology and dynamic market forces, there is a constant need for upscaling. JITO and MICA, through this relationship, will benefit several established and emerging companies to grow and disrupt the markets, thus paving the path for more companies to emulate them in the future. Our in-house training will look at disruptors, challenges, and innovative and strategic solutions.”

Rajeshwari A Jain, Gujarat Zone Convener, JITO Centre for Excellence, said, “Branding is a crucial factor for any business’s success in today’s highly competitive marketplace. Consumers not only purchase products but also invest in brands. By enrolling in MICA’s residential programs, JITO members will gain the necessary expertise and understanding to develop powerful brands that effectively connect with their desired customer base.”

“This partnership presents an excellent chance for JITO members to learn from academic experts in the presence of industry leaders as co- participants and elevate their businesses to new heights,” Jain added.