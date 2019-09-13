Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father B N Yugandhar passes away

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella’s father B N Yugandhar, a former bureaucrat in the combined Andhra Pradesh, has passed away here on Friday after a brief illness.

Yugandhar, 80, was an accomplished civil servant. Belonging to the 1962 batch of the Indian Administration Service (IAS), he held several key positions in the Centre and the State.

A highly regarded civil servant, who always kept a very low profile, was a member in the Planning Commission during 2004-09. He acted as Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. Known for his simplicity and sincerity, Yugandhar worked under the Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.