Might impose night curfew if new restrictions fail to contain spread of Covid-19: TN

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Tamil Nadu government has warned that if the new restrictions that take effect on April 10 to contain the spread of Coronavirus fails, it would be left with no choice but to impose curfew during night and introduce more restrictions. It urged people to cooperate in containing the spread of the virus, says a government press release.
The warning is in the backdrop of increasing infections in the last few days. In a major spike the daily new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the 5,000 mark to 5,441 - as against 4,276 on Thursday. This takes the total infection in the State to 9,20,827. However, 1,890 Covid-19 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 33,659.
There were 23 deaths registered and 88,135 samples tested.
Chennai reported 1,752 new cases, followed by Coimbatore (473); Chengalpattu (465) and Tiruchirapalli (213), according to State Health Department data.
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash told newspersons that from Saturday, door-to-door surveillance to identify people with any Covid-19 symptoms like fever or cold, would commence on a war footing. Over 6,000 fever survey workers would be on the field, and over 1,000 FOCUS volunteers would be in action in a few days to provide essential items for Covid-19 patients, he said.
