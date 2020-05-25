News

Milagrow registers surge in demand for floor-cleaning robots during lockdown

LN Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

Robot-making company Milagrow HumanTech has registered a 15-20 per cent surge in demand for various categories of its cleaning robots since mid-April.

The company’s product range includes 20 different types of robots for activities including cleaning of floor, window, wall, swimming pool, lawn mowing, air-conditioner duct-cleaning and so on.

Milagrow’s founder, Rajeev Karwal, said that the demand for cleaning assistants came majorly from millennials. “They seem to want to gift the gadget to their parents to give some respite from all household cleaning work, as during lockdown 1.0 no maids were available for help.”

The decade-old company launched its first robot towards the end of 2011, he said, and pointed out that it was not easy in the initial years (to market the robot) as not many were prepared to invest in a new tech-gadget. “Now, people are hungry to invest in such tech-tools. The market is looking up,” he added.

Milagrow has deployed imap9 — a floor sanitising machine and disinfecting robot that navigates without human intervention — at various hospitals such as AIIMS, Fortis and Moolchand. “We have enquiries and orders for similar products for domestic use. The floor-cleaning robot is completely independent; the user can schedule, zoom and see the progress on his mobile,” said Karwal.

He added that the annual demand for floor-cleaning robots alone could reach 5,000 to 7,000 units. “We are expecting a ten-fold increase in demand for such robots in the next two to three years from educational institutions, healthcare industry and hospitality sector.”

Asked how he managed to cater to the market demand during the lockdown, he said, “Ors is a small team of 20 people. We stock components and assemble in modular fashion.”

The closely-held company has capacity to make 20,000 units in 2020. “Our installed base is (for) over 50,000. Last year we assembled over 7,000 robots.”

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
robots
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt-constituted probe committee seeks info from public on LG polymers gas leak
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.