Millennials, first jobbers are the biggest savers, but not the wisest

Contrary to the popular perception that millennials and first jobbers blow up most of their earnings on eating, drinking and making merry, a survey conducted by BankBazaar, an online marketplace for financial products, reveals that Indians start saving early at 25 years and save a whopping 40 per cent of their monthly salary.

The top three reasons to save are to enhance their standard of living with a better house/ car, followed by building a nest egg for retirement to generate interest income and, lastly, to tide over unexpected expenses.

Interestingly, the BankBazaar Savings Quotient also reveals that the average Indian plans to retire at the age of 56, with retirement planning starting early at 29 years of age. However, despite this early start, the size of the savings corpus envisaged by more than 80 per cent of the respondents is between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore, which is grossly insufficient to tide over at least 20-25 years of lifespan after retirement.

“The good news is that young Indian working professionals start saving very early at 25, and are the biggest savers. Unfortunately, they are ignorant about how inflation erodes the value of money over time. For instance, a savings corpus of Rs 2 crore at retirement when they turn 56, will be equivalent to only Rs 62 lakh of today,” said Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, BankBazaar.com.

Piyush Jain, Managing Partner, Ladco Crest Wealth Management Services LLP, concurs. “Indians may be saving 40 per cent of their salary, but instead of investing it wisely, they opt for savings bank accounts, fixed deposits, LICs and ULIPs, which are sold as tax-saving instruments by agents who do not keep their investment goals in mind. A 30-year-old who incurs a monthly expense of Rs 50,000 per month, amounting to Rs 6 lakh per annum today, would need a retirement corpus of at least Rs 5 crore with an annuity rate of 6 per cent, if he wants to maintain the same lifestyle after retiring at 56 years” said Jain.

BankBazaar surveyed 1,828 working professionals earning over Rs 30,000 per month, between the ages of 22 and 45 from across 12 major cities, including Tier-2 cities such as Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Pune and Indore, to understand their saving and spending habits better. Of those surveyed, 87 per cent shopped online, 86 per cent ate out and 85 per cent went for a movie in the last one month. Correspondingly, the top expenses apart from children’s education (45 per cent), such as travel (25 per cent), leisure (24 per cent), health (23 per cent), and apparel (20 per cent) relate to these trends directly or indirectly.

“Young Indians are not only splurging on the latest fashions, gadgets, travel, dining out and entertainment, they are saving too. According to BankBazaar’s Aspiration Index last year, the top priority of young Indians was wealth, followed by relationships and fame. This year it is health, followed by relationships and wealth. In both years, wealth was among the top three priorities,” pointed out Mahesh.

Our parents worked to survive, we are working to enhance our standard of living and the next generation will work to achieve quality of life and experiences, observed Jain.