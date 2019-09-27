Millennials, first jobbers are the biggest savers, but not the wisest

With Skoda, VW group has teamed up with the right partner
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Contrary to the popular perception that millennials and first jobbers blow up most of their earnings on eating, drinking and making merry, a survey conducted by BankBazaar, an online marketplace for financial products, reveals that Indians start saving early at 25 years and save a whopping 40 per cent of their monthly salary.
The top three reasons to save are to enhance their standard of living with a better house/ car, followed by building a nest egg for retirement to generate interest income and, lastly, to tide over unexpected expenses.
Interestingly, the BankBazaar Savings Quotient also reveals that the average Indian plans to retire at the age of 56, with retirement planning starting early at 29 years of age. However, despite this early start, the size of the savings corpus envisaged by more than 80 per cent of the respondents is between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 2 crore, which is grossly insufficient to tide over at least 20-25 years of lifespan after retirement.
“The good news is that young Indian working professionals start saving very early at 25, and are the biggest savers. Unfortunately, they are ignorant about how inflation erodes the value of money over time. For instance, a savings corpus of Rs 2 crore at retirement when they turn 56, will be equivalent to only Rs 62 lakh of today,” said Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, BankBazaar.com.
Piyush Jain, Managing Partner, Ladco Crest Wealth Management Services LLP, concurs. “Indians may be saving 40 per cent of their salary, but instead of investing it wisely, they opt for savings bank accounts, fixed deposits, LICs and ULIPs, which are sold as tax-saving instruments by agents who do not keep their investment goals in mind. A 30-year-old who incurs a monthly expense of Rs 50,000 per month, amounting to Rs 6 lakh per annum today, would need a retirement corpus of at least Rs 5 crore with an annuity rate of 6 per cent, if he wants to maintain the same lifestyle after retiring at 56 years” said Jain.
BankBazaar surveyed 1,828 working professionals earning over Rs 30,000 per month, between the ages of 22 and 45 from across 12 major cities, including Tier-2 cities such as Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Pune and Indore, to understand their saving and spending habits better. Of those surveyed, 87 per cent shopped online, 86 per cent ate out and 85 per cent went for a movie in the last one month. Correspondingly, the top expenses apart from children’s education (45 per cent), such as travel (25 per cent), leisure (24 per cent), health (23 per cent), and apparel (20 per cent) relate to these trends directly or indirectly.
“Young Indians are not only splurging on the latest fashions, gadgets, travel, dining out and entertainment, they are saving too. According to BankBazaar’s Aspiration Index last year, the top priority of young Indians was wealth, followed by relationships and fame. This year it is health, followed by relationships and wealth. In both years, wealth was among the top three priorities,” pointed out Mahesh.
Our parents worked to survive, we are working to enhance our standard of living and the next generation will work to achieve quality of life and experiences, observed Jain.
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Management reiterates that is not the right thing to do
Partnership will also explore new global frontiers, says Masakazu Yoshimura, MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
In the market for a sports car? Wait for the Lexus LC 500h
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...