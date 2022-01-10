Ministry’s new norm allows discharge of Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms after 7 days

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The Union Health Ministry has released a revised discharge policy for the Covid-19 patients amidst the surge of a third wave of infections.
The guidelines for the mild patients admitted to a Covid Care Facility or under home isolation states that they "shall be discharged after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and with no fever for three successive days." It ruled out the need for testing prior to discharge.
For the moderate cases admitted to dedicated Covid Health Centre, the guidelines say "if there is a resolution of symptoms and the patient maintains saturation above 93 per cent for the three successive days (without oxygen support) and stable co-morbidities, if any, such patient will be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer."
For the patients on oxygen support but whose signs and symptoms do not resolve, and require continued oxygen therapy, they can be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer only after resolution of clinical symptoms and patient is able to maintain prescribed oxygen saturation for three successive days without oxygen support.
The discharge criteria for severe cases will be based on clinical recovery at the discretion of the treating medical officer, it added.
The Health Ministry guideline also suggests patients to self-monitor their health for further 7 days after discharge and continue wearing masks.
Post discharge, if the patient develops any symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty or continues to experience residual/ sustained symptoms, they are advised to contact the treating doctor for further clinical guidance or contact the State/District control room helpline or 1075, the revised guidelines said.
