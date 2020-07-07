Mirakle works miracle among terminally ill patients

When Mirakle, an immunity booster supplement, was administered to the terminally ill patients who visited the Mirakle Wellness Clinic in Pollachi, not many took the prescription or administered dosage very seriously.

Manickam Mahalingam, Founder, Mirakle Wellness Clinic and Chairman, ABT Group, recalled how many even scoffed at his idea of administering the immunity booster drink to patients who had lost all hope of survival.

“Thanks to Mirakle, our two-decade long research on the formulation did not go waste. It gave a new lease of life to patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, arthritis, and auto-immune diseases, among others, through complementary treatment methods and without any side-effects by treating the root cause at the cellular level.

“Today, this liposomal drink with Vitamin C, Lysine and Proline buffered with phospholipids in a special process is the most-sought after booster drink for patients afflicted with Covid-19. PSG Hospital, Coimbatore, is introducing the Vitamin C drink in the daily diet of Covid-19 patients; the Food Safety & Drug Administration Department, Coimbatore District, has requested supply of 1,000 packs of Mirakle for 30 days to the ESI Hospital for Covid-19 patients.

“We have arranged the supply for free through the Mahalingam Mariammal Manivizha Charitable Trust. The department had earlier requested for supply to frontline workers for a fortnight to build their immunity levels,” the ABT Group Chairman said.

Research reports reveal that the drink has the ability to increase immunity of people affected by the Novel Coronavirus.

“The focus of Mirakle is on strengthening the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, which helps in building immunity of the body and aids in fighting against viral infections. It enhances the functioning of the mitochondria by making Vitamin C, Lysine and Proline available in a proper ratio for the body within a nano-particle wrapped with phospholipids,” Manickam explained.