Mirakle works miracle among terminally ill patients

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
When Mirakle, an immunity booster supplement, was administered to the terminally ill patients who visited the Mirakle Wellness Clinic in Pollachi, not many took the prescription or administered dosage very seriously.
Manickam Mahalingam, Founder, Mirakle Wellness Clinic and Chairman, ABT Group, recalled how many even scoffed at his idea of administering the immunity booster drink to patients who had lost all hope of survival.
“Thanks to Mirakle, our two-decade long research on the formulation did not go waste. It gave a new lease of life to patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, arthritis, and auto-immune diseases, among others, through complementary treatment methods and without any side-effects by treating the root cause at the cellular level.
“Today, this liposomal drink with Vitamin C, Lysine and Proline buffered with phospholipids in a special process is the most-sought after booster drink for patients afflicted with Covid-19. PSG Hospital, Coimbatore, is introducing the Vitamin C drink in the daily diet of Covid-19 patients; the Food Safety & Drug Administration Department, Coimbatore District, has requested supply of 1,000 packs of Mirakle for 30 days to the ESI Hospital for Covid-19 patients.
“We have arranged the supply for free through the Mahalingam Mariammal Manivizha Charitable Trust. The department had earlier requested for supply to frontline workers for a fortnight to build their immunity levels,” the ABT Group Chairman said.
Research reports reveal that the drink has the ability to increase immunity of people affected by the Novel Coronavirus.
“The focus of Mirakle is on strengthening the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, which helps in building immunity of the body and aids in fighting against viral infections. It enhances the functioning of the mitochondria by making Vitamin C, Lysine and Proline available in a proper ratio for the body within a nano-particle wrapped with phospholipids,” Manickam explained.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...