‘Mission safeguarding’ wins global recognition for CIAL

Cochin International Airport Ltd has won the Airport Service Quality award-2022 instituted by Airport Council International (ACI) for its meticulous implementation of a programme ‘Mission Safeguarding’ in 2021-22. It ensured seamless traffic and reinforced passenger satisfaction in the aftermath of the pandemic.

CIAL has won the recognition in 5-15 million passenger category of airports operating in the Asia-Pacific region. ACI award is recognised as the highest honour in the global aviation sector, owing to its extensive survey methodology practices.

CIAL Managing Director S Suhas received the award from ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira at a function held at Krakow, Poland organised in connection with the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit 2022.

Survey

The ASQ global airport survey, through which the awardees are selected usually showcases the world’s best airports as voiced by the travellers. This time, in addition to the existing benchmarks, new parameters pertaining to hygiene practices were added.

ACI noted that despite the on-going crisis, airports around the globe have continued to prioritise listening and adapting to the evolving needs of their customers. The basis of the ASQ surveys and the entire suite of solutions is continual learning and improvement to reach sustainable customer experience excellence. As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, and non-aeronautical revenue and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.

Innovative systems

Suhas said CIAL values this award as a recognition for the innovative systems it introduced after the pandemic years. The airport implemented ‘Mission Safeguarding‘ which ensured smooth traffic management that is safe, secure and passenger-friendly.

Owing to the measures implemented, CIAL registered a growth of 93 per cent in passenger volume and 60 per cent in air traffic movement. The period also witnessed CIAL improving its position as the third busiest airport in the country in terms of international traffic.