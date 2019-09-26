Mobile association to follow code of ethics during polls

Members of the Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have agreed to observe the ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’ during all future elections, including the upcoming ones to the Haryana, Maharashtra Legislative Assemblies and various by-elections on October 21 followed by counting of votes on October 24.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IAMAI and social media platforms Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Google, Sharechat and TikTok said that they had presented and observed the ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’ during the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. The IAMAI has assured the Election Commission that the platforms will cooperate in ensuring the conduct of free and fair elections.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the social media platforms took action on 909 cases of violations reported by the Commission.

The features of ‘Voluntary Code of Ethics’ include social media platforms voluntarily undertaking information, education and communication campaigns to build awareness, including about electoral laws and other related instructions. In addition, the social media platforms have created a high priority dedicated grievance redressal channel for taking quick action on the cases reported by the Commission.

The statement added that these platforms will ensure that all political advertisements on their platforms are pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee as per the order of the Supreme Court.