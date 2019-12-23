Mobile internet suspension cripples Ola and Uber service across Uttar Pradesh

App based cab-aggregator services like Ola and Uber were disrupted across Uttar Pradesh after the State government ordered a suspension of mobile internet across 22 districts. A spill over effect of the cabs going off the streets was a massive dip in sale of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). According to residents, the food delivery services such as Swiggy and Zomato were also offline.

In Lucknow, the three primary outlets of Green Gas Limited (GGL), a Joint Venture of GAIL (India) Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation saw a substantial drop in CNG sales.

The impact of government crackdown on internet services and imposition of Section 144 was evident at the Green Gas outlet in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar. On an average day, sale from the outlet ranged between 20,000 kg to 24,000 kg of CNG. The formidable 500 meter stretch in front of the station was perpetually lined, on both sides, with CNG cabs and wait times to reach the station usually spread over hours.

But the station was deserted with hardly any line up cars on the banned days that started from December 19. Officials said that this scanty footfall was despite one of the three large CNG stations in the city being shut on directives of authorities citing security threats because of protests. Some CNG retail business was also hit as cabs ferrying students were off the road since schools were shut.

Other services hit

The food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato were also hit with consumers saying that they received messages for the same. “We had started delivering to nearby housing societies through the apps and the dependence was growing. But now I think it’s best to start communicating directly with consumers to keep business afloat,” a food van operator told BusinessLine.

Monday morning was the fourth consecutive day of internet services remaining disrupted across the state.

“If the ban continues, it will be difficult for us to continue our livelihood. The new year is coming and footfalls are usually higher this time of the year. I also have to pay Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) for the vehicle I drive and a few more days of internet services being disrupted would mean doom,” an Uber driver said. He, like most of his colleagues are now trying to ferry passengers without the support of the app but business has been substantially hit.

Some cab drivers also tried to stay within a WIFI zone, such as their home, in hope of getting bookings from those whose broadband services have not been disrupted. But the numbers are very less.

“In addition to the inconvenience, I also feel cheated. The mobile internet plan I have opted for gives me up to 2 GB data free everyday. But it expires in a month. If the services are disrupted like this, the telecom company would be getting the money from me without giving the benefits for the number of days as promised. It’s not that they will give me four grace days at the end of the month for the days the service was disrupted,” Shashi Shuka, a city resident said.

Traffic diversions and disruptions continued through Sunday with the city’s prominent Hazratganj market seeing lesser footfalls. Residents from the old city also reported heightened security checks and restrictions on movement.