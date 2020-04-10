Modi assured of well being of Indian diaspora by Gulf nations: MEA

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his telephonic interactions with leaders of various Gulf nations on the COVID-19 situation, discussed the well being of the Indian diaspora in these countries.
"The PM personally requested the world leaders to ensure the wellness of the Indian community there, and each of these leaders gave strong assurance to PM Modi that the Indian diaspora will be well taken care of in these tough times," according to a note circulated by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.
In the last few weeks Modi has been having consultations with leaders of several Gulf nations.
The PM spoke to the King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa on April 6, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on April 1, Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani on March 26, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on March 26 and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 17.
The persisting lockdown scenarios, travel restrictions and rising COVID-19 threat are a natural cause of panic among the families of the Indian expats abroad, the note said.
"In such times, PM Modi has personally taken it on to himself to assuage the people’s concerns," it added.
The PM had also interacted with Indian Ambassadors in Iran and UAE, where too he had stressed that the overseas Indians in the Gulf should be well taken care of, the note said.
