While the NDA MPs thumped their desks and cheered the PM, he mocked the Opposition, saying every time they move a no-confidence motion, like they did in 2018, it “turns auspicious” for him. “This time too, it would be auspicious,” he said, asserting that in his third term, India would become the third largest economy in the world. He predicted that the Opposition would be bringing another no-confidence motion in 2028, a year short of the next general elections which again would be auspicious for the BJP.

On Manipur

On Manipur, the reason for the no-confidence motion being moved, the PM said peace shall soon return to the strife-torn State. “The country is with you, this Parliament is with you. We will together find ways to resolve this challenge, peace will be established soon. I assure the people of Manipur that the state will again witness progress.

The PM, however, maintained that it is the Congress that is responsible for the trouble in Manipur. “Congress is the genesis of trouble in the north-east,” he said, recalling that Ram Manohar Lohia had “censured” Jawaharlal Nehru over his north-east policy.

In his exhaustive, over two-hour-long speech, the PM constantly attacked the Congress and Rahul Gandhi calling him a “failed product” which has been launched several times.

Over Gandhi’s references to Bharat Mata in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Modi said, “It was the Congress that split Bharat Mata into three by partitioning it. Their comments have deeply hurt the sentiments of every Indian. These are people who sometime speak about the murder of democracy and the murder of the Constitution. These are the people (Congress) who divided Maa Bharati into three pieces. When the time came to free Maa Bharati of slavery, they chopped off her limbs”.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit