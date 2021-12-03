Modi, farmers’ protest and Aryan Khan in Yahoo’s most searched newsmakers in 2021

PM Narendra Modi, Farmers’ Protest and Aryan Khan were the most searched personalities and newsmakers respectively on Yahoo’s search engine in India.

Yahoo, on Thursday, released its 2021 Year in Review for India report, wherein along with Modi, Virat Kohli, Mamata Banerjee, Sidharth Shukla and Rahul Gandhi featured in the most searched personality list.

Among top newsmakers, barring the farmers’ protests and Khan’s drug controversy, 2021 Union Budget for India, Raj Kundra, Black Fungus, Mukesh Ambani, West Bengal elections and Anil Ambani were some of the most searched news topics.

Cryptocurrencies

Amidst hype around cryptocurrencies in 2021, Bitcoin emerged as the most searched cryptocurrency, followed by Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Ethereum and Uniswap. Elon Musk topped a list of most searched business personalities followed by Mukesh Ambai, Bill Gates, Ratan Tata and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The report also highlighted a list of most searched fake news, which included topics like Covid vaccine side effects - fake news/misinformation about deaths due to vaccines, Coronil being approved by WHO and Poonam Pandey getting hospitalised after being beaten up by her husband.