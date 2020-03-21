Modi lauds Bhutan, Nepal’s contribution to SAARC fund for COVID-19

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Bhutan and Nepal for their contributions to the SAARC Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19 proposed by him earlier this week.
Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Thsering on Friday pledged $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government, a decision which was hailed by PM Modi on Twitter.
“Gratitude to @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government. It is wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against Coronavirus,” tweeted PM Modi.
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also announced Nepali 10 crore for the SAARC emergency fund on Friday.
“Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli’s announcement of the contribution of NPR 10 crore to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji’s commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic,” PM Modi wrote on the micro-blogging platform.
Earlier this week, Modi called for cooperation between all SAARC countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic and proposed the creation of an emergency fund, to which. India has made an initial contribution of $10 million.
“As developing countries, all of us have significant challenges in providing healthcare facilities,” he said in his opening remarks, previous reports said.
As of Saturday morning, India has reported 231 cases of coronavirus, with 22 patients having been discharged. The death toll from the virus is at 4.
