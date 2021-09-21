Modi meets Saudi Prince Al Saud, seeks greater investments in energy, IT, defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the country’s keenness to see greater investment from Saudi Arabia, in sectors such as energy, IT and defence manufacturing, in a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in the Capital on Monday.

The two exchanged perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, according to an official release.

India and Saudi Arabia have undertaken a number of bilateral initiatives, including those under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership Council established between both countries, which were reviewed by both in the meeting.

Modi said India would welcome more investments from Saudi Arabia and there was a lot of opportunity for growth in sectors such as energy, IT and defence manufacturing.

The PM appreciated Saudi Arabia’s efforts in looking after the welfare of the Indian diaspora during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also discussed the Afghanistan crisis with his counterpart S. Jaishankar on Sunday. India has also been talking to others in the region, such as the UAE, Iran and Qatar, over the fast changing situation in Afghanistan and the stance that others may adopt, an official told BusinessLine.

At a meeting of the heads of state of the SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation last week, Modi had said that the global community should collectively and thoughtfully decide on according recognition to the new set-up in Afghanistan.