Modi, Rajapaksa to hold virtual bilateral summit this week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual bilateral summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

“The virtual bilateral summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship soon after the Parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka and in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries,” according to a statement issued by the MEA on Wednesday.

Bilateral trade ties, implementation of India’s development projects and defence and strategic cooperation are likely to be some of the issues to be taken up by the two leaders.

Rajapaksa was sworn in as Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a fresh term after his party, the Sri Lanka People’s Front, secured a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary polls last month.