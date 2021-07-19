Modi urges MPs, political parties to ask sharp questions, but also allow govt to respond

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged political parties to ask sharp questions but also allow Government to respond.

“This session should be result oriented and dedicated to constructive debate. The Government is fully prepared to answer what the people of the country want to know. I urge Member of Parliaments and parties to ask sharp questions, acute questions, but at the same time allow the Government to reply in a peaceful environment,” Modi said in his customary remarks before both houses of the Parliament to assemble for the Monsoon session.

Further, he mentioned that when people come to know about the truth, democracy gets strength, people’s confidence goes up and the nation progresses.

Modi listed discussion and pandemic on priority and also asked MPs to give practical suggestion in the fight against the pandemic. “These will bring something new. Also, we will be able to overcome shortcomings, if any. We all together can move forward,” he said. He also urged all to get vaccinated as a vaccine in the arm makes one ‘Bahubali’ in the fight against Covid.

The session is expected to continue till August 13. Both houses will have 19 sittings each with simultaneous proceedings. According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, the tentative List of Government Legislative and Financial Business expected to be taken up during the sixth Session of 17th Lok Sabha includes 17 new bills to be taken up for introduction, consideration and passage besides 5 bills, already introduced for consideration and passage. During the session, the Finance Ministry is also scheduled to move the first Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Fiscal Year which will enable the Government to prioritise resources considering pandemic has affected the finance.

Among the new bills, three bills will replace the ordinance, promulgated after the budget session. These include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021 and the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021. Bill related to defence has potential to create ruckus in the house as it intends to empower the Central Government to regulate the uninterrupted supply of arms, ammunitions and other goods and services to the Armed Forces in case of a strike against the decision to corporatise the Ordnance Factories.

However, the House could be unanimous on a bill to amend the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act. The objective of the bill is to enable access by depositors to their savings through deposit insurance in a time-bound manner in case there is a suspension of the banking business of the insured bank. Last year, deposit insurance cover was raised to ₹5 lakh. However, the problem is that one can get the benefit of insurance cover only when the bank is liquidated, and the liquidator sends the claim list. The situation will change once the bill is enacted.

Meanwhile, the opposition has made it clear that they will raise fuel prices and the overall inflation rate in a big way. Prices of petrol are more than ₹100 a litre in more than half of the country while those for diesel are in the 90’s. Overall retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained over 6 per cent in June, the second month in succession. At the same time, producers’ inflation, based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is more than 12 per cent which is expected to flow into retail inflation in the coming months.