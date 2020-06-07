Monsoon reaches Chennai, Karwar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Chittoor

The monsoon has reached Chennai, a major milestone on the East Coast, on Sunday and also checked into most parts of Tamil Nadu; parts of south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema; entire South-West Bay of Bengal; most parts of West-Central Bay; entire East-Central and parts of the North-East Bay.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that strong winds with speed reaching 45-55 km/hr (almost depression strength) would prevail over the South-West and West-Central Arabian Sea; and 40-50 km/hr over the Andaman Sea as the Bay and the Arabian Sea arms of the monsoon gather momentum.

Low-pressure area

On Sunday, the monsoon had also reached Karwar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Chittoor with an expansive cloud cover in what is a precursor to the initiation of the low-pressure area in the Bay which would propel it into the next phase along the West Coast and over East and Central India.

The IMD expects the low-pressure area to be generated over the East-Central Bay any time during Monday/Tuesday. The low may move West-North-West likely towards the Odisha coast and intensify a round to become more marked over the waters during the subsequent 24 hours.

Heavy rain forecast

As for Monday, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands while it would be heavy over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

The Andaman & Nicobar would see thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 km/hr) at isolated places as it braces for concentrated action to its North over the next couple of days. It is in its neighbourhood that the low would to shape up in the next two days to drive up the monsoon.

March into Goa, Konkan

The low would bring fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana on Wednesday and Thursday and isolated heavy over Vidarbha, plains of West Bengal, Gujarat and South Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD said that evolving conditions over the next 2-3 days may take the monsoon further into Goa; some parts of Konkan; some more parts of Karnataka; Rayalaseema; remaining parts of Tamil Nadu; some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh; and some parts of the North-Eastern States.

Progress on eastern flank

The strong monsoon pulse would, in the subsequent two days, push it into more parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka; some parts of Telangana; some more parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining North-Eastern States and Sikkim; some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

Arrival of a western disturbance into the monsoon theatre and the building buzz in the Bay at the other end would spark thunderstorms, lightning and high winds over an area stretching from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh into Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh over the next couple of days.