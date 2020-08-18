Monsoon session of Telangana Assembly from September 7

The monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly will begin from September 7 “to discuss several important issues and take decisions”.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the decision to conduct the session after holding discussions with his Cabinet colleagues on Monday.

The session is expected to last for 15-20 days. Besides passing of certain Bills and resolutions, the session is expected to see some policy decisions. The Chief Minister directed Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Legislative Assembly Secretary Narasimhacharyulu to make arrangements for the conduct of the House in tune with Covid guidelines.