More SEBI officials complain of disparity in promotion across grades

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have shot off yet another letter to Chairman Ajay Tyagi highlighting disparity in their promotions. General stream officials, who are mainly responsible for implementation work of SEBI regulations, say that disparity exists at all levels and not just for executive director (ED) posts. The letter has been signed by 253 staff of SEBI, which is more than 30 per cent of the regulator’s working staff.
Last week, BusinessLine had reported that there was growing resentment within SEBI with regard to ED-level promotions. However, the current letter says the disparity goes much beyond that level.
“SEBI General Stream officers in grades A, B and C form 77 per cent of the total strength of Grade A, B and C officers of SEBI, and since beginning are responsible for the bulk of the SEBI Act-mandated functions performed by SEBI. However, it is extremely unfortunate that the general stream continues to be poorly represented in all supervisory capacities in SEBI. While general stream officers in Grades D and above up to ED are 23 per cent of the total stream strength, in other streams the proportions are skewed upwards so that Legal Stream has 29 per cent in Grade D and above. Research, IT and Engineering have 30 per cent in Grade D and above and Communication and Library have 100 per cent strength in Grade D and above,” the letter said.
General Stream, representing 76 per cent of the total SEBI staff strength, is primarily responsible for performing all core functions mandated under the SEBI Act and Regulations. All primary and secondary markets, registration and supervision of market intermediaries, market surveillance, investigations, enforcement, investor education and assistance, etc. are performed by general stream officers directly besides rendering significant assistance in quasi-judicial functions internally as well as externally along with administrative support.
“The numbers reflect the much faster movement upwards of smaller streams to the disadvantage of the core stream in SEBI, particularly when seen in the context of lack of stream-wise career path clarity. This has resulted in serious anomaly whereby many of the senior general stream officers are required to report to junior officers of other supportive streams,” the letter said.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
₹1117 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 As the stock has breached the resistance of ₹1,100, go ...
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...