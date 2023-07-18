Mortal remains of Oommen Chandy, two-time Kerala chief minister (2004 and 2011) and a parliamentarian for more than five decades, will be flown to Thiruvananthapuram later on Tuesday. Chandy had been ailing for some time, and breathed his last at a hospital in Bengaluru early this morning.

Kerala has declared a public holiday in memory of Chandy, whose term as chief minister lasted for seven years in total. The state has also declared official mourning for two days.

Chandy won elections to the State Assembly 12 times from his home constituency of Puthuppally in Kottayam district.

Chandy also served as a minister of Labour (1977), Home (1982), and Finance (1991) under different chief ministers and was considered among the tallest leaders of Congress in Kerala. He was also Convener of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF, from 1982 to 1986 and 2001 to 2004) and Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2011.

According to information reaching here, his mortal remains will be taken by road from Thiruvananthapuram to Puthuppally for cremation on Thursday.