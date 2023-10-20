Samvardhana Motherson International (Motherson) announced on Friday a series of acquisitions to strengthen its non-automotive businesses, spread across aerospace, health and medical sectors.

The aerospace division of Motherson is building its capabilities in a phased and strategic manner, enabling it to offer a wider range of services to aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), said the company in a statement. It has completed four acquisitions in the aerospace business segment, from CIM Tools in 2022 to AD Industries, Cirma and SMAST in 2023.

With eight facilities in France, the group gets a strategic footprint in the heart of the European aerospace industry, and together with nine facilities in best-cost locations across India and Africa, the division is fully equipped to provide high-quality solutions to the aerospace supply chain.

The division will also benefit from an impending increase in build rates. With booked business of $1.3 billion plus, the division has strong support from its customers, and the necessary competence to cater to the increased demand of the aerospace sector, it said.

“As part of Vision 2025, Motherson is increasing its focus on the non-automotive businesses, which are built on the core strength and manufacturing DNA of Motherson. Our aerospace business now has a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and Africa, enabling us to better serve and provide solutions to aerospace OEMs and Tier 1 customers globally,” said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.