MRPL gets railway siding facility

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals’ (MRPL) new railway siding in Mangaluru started operation by loading a rake of 59 wagons with pet-coke on Thursday for a user in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.
Established at a cost of ₹167 crore with a track-length of 3.4 km, the railway siding facility is close to Thokur railway station.
A company statement said here that this facility will help MRPL to supply pet-coke to major industries across the country, partly through railway wagons. Supplies to nearer destinations shall continue through trucks.
The company said that a rake of 59 wagons can take 3,600 tonnes of pet-coke. However, a single truck can take only 16 tonnes of pet-coke. One full railway rake can substitute 225 trucks, thereby reducing traffic congestion and enhancing safety considerably. The users will get better and faster supplies and optimal stock levels through this facility, it said.
Rajeev Kushwah, Chief Vigilance Officer of MRPL, inaugurated the railway wagon loading facility. T Ramakrishna, Group General Manager (GGM), Projects of MRPL, and SP Kamath, GGM (Tech Services) of the company, were present on the occasion.
