MRPL to spend ₹4.16 cr for wildlife conservation

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) will spend ₹4.16 crore for the conservation of biodiversity at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru.

A press release said that MRPL has signed a memorandum of understanding with the ‘Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisargadhama Mangaluru’ for the adoption of wild animals in Pilikula Biological Park for a period of 12 months. The project will be taken up under the CER (Corporate Environment Responsibility) expenditure of the company, and financial assistance to the tune of ₹4.16 crore shall be spent for this cause.

It said that MRPL’s funds will be mainly used for feeding 1,200 wild animals and also to provide veterinary facilities to them.

The release said that a need to protect and feed more than 1,200 captive wild animals was felt during the Covid-19 outbreak, as the lockdown resulted in the loss of revenue to Pilikula Biological Park. Considering this, MRPL took up the project under its CER initiative upon a recommendation from the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, the release added.