Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan aka MS Swaminathan, world renowned agronomist, agricultural scientist and plant geneticist, is no more. He passed away at 11.20 am in Chennai at the age of 98.

Considered as the architect of India’s green revolution, he played a major role in introducing and further developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice.

Here’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation.

Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators.

I will always cherish my conversations with Dr. Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, daughter of MS Swaminathan

“We will continue the legacy that my father and my mother, Mina Swaminathan, have shown us. My father was one of the few people who recognised that women are neglected in agriculture,” Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist and former Deputy Director General at WHO and daughter of MS Swaminathan, told ANI

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Deeply grieved to learn about the sad demise of pioneering agricultural scientist & father of Bharat’s Green Revolution Prof MS Swaminathan.

Deeply grieved to learn about the sad demise of pioneering agricultural scientist & father of Bharat's Green Revolution Prof MS Swaminathan.

I will always remember the close association we shared & our numerous interactions. Om Shanti!

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of eminent agro scientist Thiru M.S. Swaminathan. His pioneering work in the field of sustainable food security has had a profound impact worldwide.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

I will always cherish the moments I spent with him. My thoughts are with his family and the global science community during this difficult time.

Our deepest condolences on the passing away of Dr. M. S. Swaminathan — the key architect of India’s Green Revolution. A legendary scientist and a Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unmatched contribution to the field of agricultural science and his transformative intervention in making India self-sufficient in food grains shall always be cherished.

Our deepest condolences on the passing away of Dr. M. S. Swaminathan — the key architect of India's Green Revolution.



United Nations Environment Programme has called him ‘the Father of Economic Ecology’, a richly deserved pseudonym. A great Institution builder, an able administrator and above all a humanitarian, his leadership as Director General of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines earned him the World Food Prize in 1987, recognized as the Nobel or the highest honours in the field of agriculture.

India will not only miss a great scientist but a national icon who was also instrumental in shaping a scientific temper amongst our people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan garu, the father of India’s Green Revolution. His dedication and commitment to feeding the nation transformed agriculture in India.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan garu, the father of India's Green Revolution. His dedication and commitment to feeding the nation transformed agriculture in India.

In current times, when the thrust needs to be on increasing production to meet growing consumption, Dr Swaminathan’s work and legacy will continue to guide and inspire all of us.

BJP National President JP Nadda

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr. MS Swaminathan, the Father of India’s Green Revolution.

Dr. Swaminathan was a multifaceted personality whose invaluable contributions to the fields of agricultural research and innovation changed the course of history.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr. MS Swaminathan, the Father of India's Green Revolution.

Dr. Swaminathan was a multifaceted personality whose invaluable contributions to the fields of agricultural research and innovation changed the course of history.



He played an instrumental role in furthering India’s agricultural capabilities and pulling millions out of the clutches of hunger, leading to a transformational shift in the lives of our people.

His commitment to advancing India’s scientific progress and innovation will continue to inspire our scientific community. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti.

MS Swaminathan Research Foundation

With profound sadness, we convey that our Founder - Professor M S Swaminathan passed away this morning at 11.15 am at his residence in Chennai. Let’s all pray for the departed soul.

With profound sadness, we convey that our Founder - Professor M S Swaminathan passed away this morning at 11.15 am at his residence in Chennai.



Let's all pray for the departed soul.

May our beloved Professor rest in peace.