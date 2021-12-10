News

MSRTC suspends 150 more employees as strike continues

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

An MSRTC spokesperson said the number of suspended employees rose to 10,180, while that of sacked daily wage workers rose to 2,029

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday suspended 150 employees and terminated the services of two daily wage workers for taking part in the strike which continued on the 43rd day.

An MSRTC spokesperson said the number of suspended employees rose to 10,180, while that of sacked daily wage workers rose to 2,029.

The MSRTC operated 2,508 bus services including 2,144 ordinary ones, 13 semi-luxury, 274 Shivshahi and 77 Shivneri services as of 7 pm.

The strike began on October 28 and intensified from November 9, paralysing the State-run bus service. The employees are seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the State government for better salaries and other benefits.

On Thursday, the corporation also transferred 254 employees by way of disciplinary action, taking the tally of transferred employees to 2,250.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like