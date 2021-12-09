Mukesh and Nita Ambani top IIHB’s Power Couples Survey

The Shah of Mahindra
Reliance Industries, Chairman & Managing Director , Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani topped the annual Power Couples Survey released by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).
The Ambanis scored 94 per cent in the survey followed by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (DeepVeer) who scored 86 per cent at the second spot. Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma (popularly known as Virushka) got a 79 per cent score for third place.
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are tying the knot today, were ranked ninth.
According to the survey , the Ambani power couple led the field on multiple attributes including “dynamic” , “innovative”, “successful”, “prestigious”, “successful”, “progressive” and “prestigious.
“DeepVeer were best on Fun, Distinctive, Charming, Different, and MFEO (Made For Each Other). Virushka top scored on High Quality, Authentic, Outdoorsy and Best Brand,” it added.
While Infosys’ Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy ( ranked 10) were the “Most Respected” couple in the survey , actor Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna ( ranked 5th) were seen to be “Straightforward and Dependable”.
“The inclusion of couples beyond films, entertainment and sports has made the Power Couples list more comprehensive and more representative,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor, IIHB.
“The last time (2019) around we did not include any corporates or business couples in our list. But the research team at IIHB felt that the rankings should include Power Couples from all walks of life; hence, business couples were added this time around to the list, and they seem to have done very well in the rankings,” Goyal added.
The survey covered a sample size of 1362 respondents (M=761, F=601) spread nationally, in the age group 25-40 years. The respondents ranked the power couples from a wide list that included artists of national repute, sportspersons media and political stars besides actors from across the country.
