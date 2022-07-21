Mumbai and Pune corner 84% of new startups in Maharashtra

Of the 6,406 new startups in Maharashtra in the last two years (2020 and 2021), 5,413 or 84 per cent came up in Mumbai and Pune collectively.

Under the Startup India Initiative, entities are recognised as startups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as per eligibility conditions prescribed by the government.

While there were 3,412 new startups in Mumbai in the past two years, there were 2,001 in Pune. Maharashtra State Start Up Policy, 2018, aims to create economic growth and jobs by encouraging entrepreneurs to design novel solutions in new-age sectors including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, internet of things, clean energy, and so on, as well as revamping the traditional sectors.

However, as per Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries data, a majority of the startup initiatives are in the industrial zone of Maharashtra, which has already witnessed rapid economic growth.

Uneven support

The Vidarbha region had only 445 new startups, followed by Nashik region (328) and Aurangabad (220).

“The government has started Startup India Action Plan for simplification and handholding of emerging entrepreneurs. Schemes and incentives are launched to facilitate new startups, but the fact remains that in rural areas those who want to start startups are facing many problems,” says AK Tangade, a resident of Beed in Marathwada region, adding that innovators in the region don’t get enough encouragement and support.

The government has established the Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) Scheme with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore, but innovators in rural areas complain that government funds and schemes don’t reach them.