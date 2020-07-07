Mumbai might get one more permanent infectious diseases hospital: Uddhav Thackeray

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hinted at a possibility of setting up another permanent infectious diseases hospital for the Mumbai region. He made the comments while dedicating 3,520 temporary beds to hospitals across Mumbai region for fighting Covid-19, said a press statement issued by the State Health Department said.
At present, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)-run Kasturba Hospital in Central Mumbai is the only dedicated infectious diseases facility for the region.
The Chief Minister said that for fighting pandemic, the State government is setting up field hospitals with piped oxygen supply as well as ICUs, for the Mumbai region. Though these facilities are temporary, the next step should be to set up a permanent hospital with state-of-the-art treatment for infectious diseases.
Via a video link, Thackeray inaugurated the facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Mulund with the help of CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra), at Dahisar in collaboration with Mumbai Metro, and at Mahalakshmi racecourse with help from Shree Naman Group.
He said Maharashtra was the first State in the country to introduce the concept of open-field hospitals combating the viral infection. Maharashtra has set a record for setting up ICUs in such open-space hospitals.
Also addressing on the occasion, State Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said Maharashtra has set an example of jumbo facilities for Covid-19 treatment. It is the first State in the country to have 60 per cent beds with piped oxygen supply. Attempts are being made to bring robotic technology to these facilities. Care is being taken to ensure that doctors are safe with the treatment of patients., he said
Meanwhile, the ICU facility at Mulund and BKC has been commissioned and patients will be admitted there from Wednesday. The ICU ward will be serviced by specialists, doctors and staff from the private sector. This is the first such experiment in the country, the statement added.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...