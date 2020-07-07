Mumbai might get one more permanent infectious diseases hospital: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hinted at a possibility of setting up another permanent infectious diseases hospital for the Mumbai region. He made the comments while dedicating 3,520 temporary beds to hospitals across Mumbai region for fighting Covid-19, said a press statement issued by the State Health Department said.

At present, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)-run Kasturba Hospital in Central Mumbai is the only dedicated infectious diseases facility for the region.

The Chief Minister said that for fighting pandemic, the State government is setting up field hospitals with piped oxygen supply as well as ICUs, for the Mumbai region. Though these facilities are temporary, the next step should be to set up a permanent hospital with state-of-the-art treatment for infectious diseases.

Via a video link, Thackeray inaugurated the facilities for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Mulund with the help of CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra), at Dahisar in collaboration with Mumbai Metro, and at Mahalakshmi racecourse with help from Shree Naman Group.

He said Maharashtra was the first State in the country to introduce the concept of open-field hospitals combating the viral infection. Maharashtra has set a record for setting up ICUs in such open-space hospitals.

Also addressing on the occasion, State Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray said Maharashtra has set an example of jumbo facilities for Covid-19 treatment. It is the first State in the country to have 60 per cent beds with piped oxygen supply. Attempts are being made to bring robotic technology to these facilities. Care is being taken to ensure that doctors are safe with the treatment of patients., he said

Meanwhile, the ICU facility at Mulund and BKC has been commissioned and patients will be admitted there from Wednesday. The ICU ward will be serviced by specialists, doctors and staff from the private sector. This is the first such experiment in the country, the statement added.