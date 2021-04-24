Mumbai municipal corporation to create 43 MT of medical oxygen capacity

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) is in the process of creating 43 metric tonnes of medical oxygen capacity per day at 12 municipal hospitals in the city. The capacity addition is expected to cost about ₹90 crore.
A media statement issued by the MCGM said that the oxygen would be generated from the atmosphere. In the 12 hospitals, 16 oxygen generation projects are planned. As soon as the tender process is completed, the projects will be commencing within a month and they will have a life span of at least 15 years. These projects will reduce the dependence of the MCGM on external oxygen supply.
The statement said that considering the increase in Covid-19 patients MCGM administration has decided to set up 16 oxygen production projects on a permanent basis. These will produce oxygen from the atmosphere and supply it to the patients,
The lung infected patients, need to be supplied oxygen continuously and at high capacity. This has led to a huge increase in the demand for oxygen from hospitals, the MCGM statement said.
Compared to the cost per litre of oxygen supplied by oxygen suppliers through jumbo cylinders, these projects will generate oxygen at a much lesser price. These projects can be operated for a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years. As a result, these projects will also be very useful in reducing the financial costs on the MCGM, the statement added.
