Mumbai police swings into action as Taj Mahal Palace receives threat call

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel of Mumbai allegedly received a threat call, where the caller claimed to have plans to blow up the luxury hotel. The Mumbai police has since beefed up security around the hotel.
Sources claimed that a threat call was received yesterday from Karachi to blow up the hotel with bombs.
A senior official at the Taj, requesting anonymity, confirmed the call on Monday night and said: "We have informed the police about the call, and we are cooperating with them, too. The police is investigating the issue, and trying to ascertain whether it is a hoax call or a threat." Nonetheless, the police has tightened security around the vicinity.
The Taj Mahal Palace hotel is over 117 years old, and has hosted thousands of guests including national and international celebrities, bureaucrats and political personalities.
The luxury hotel is a part of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which is owned by the Tata Group.
The threat call and the tightened security could scare the guests and employees. An IHCL spokesperson said in a statement: "The safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us. Our safety and security teams have ensured that all our protocols and guidelines are being followed towards safeguarding lives and assets. We would like to reassure our guests and associates that all adequate steps are being taken towards the safety of the premises.”
Twelve years ago, the Taj Mahal Palace, among other places in Mumbai, was attacked by terrorists. Over 180 people were killed during the course of the three-day attack.
While this isn't the first time a hotel has received a threat call, considering the earlier attack, the enforcement authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the hotel guests and others.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...