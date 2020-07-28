Mumbai records lowest daily increase in Covid cases in three months: Aaditya Thackeray

Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch: Smart tracking meets traditional watch
On a day when Mumbai conducted the highest number of Covid-19 tests, the city recorded the lowest daily spike of cases in almost three months.
Mumbai authorities on Monday conducted 8,776 tests for Covid-19. Out of these samples, 700 patients were found to be Covid-19 positive, its lowest daily increase in cases.
“The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months,” Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.
“Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down! Mumbai will see more testing with chase the virus initiative of the @mybmc . It is also the only city to have liberalised testing and allowed citizens to “test at will”,” he added.
He further added that the city’s ‘Chase the Virus’ model will be implemented in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region actively while ramping up testing facilities.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month launched its Universal Testing mission in a bid to increase testing.
Under the Universal Testing mission, BMC will procure one lakh testing kits for screening high-risk areas. The municipal agency had further introduced various other measures as part of its initiative including increased mobile testing. Earlier this month, the BMC also announced that people could get themselves tested for Covid-19 at designated private test labs as per the ICMR guidelines without a doctor’s prescription.
Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities across India. The city has reported over 1.1 lakh cases so far with over 6,100 fatalities.
According to BMC data, the recovery rate of the city is 73 per cent. The doubling rate of cases is 68 days. The growth rate of cases in the past week (July 20 to 26) is 1.03 per cent.
