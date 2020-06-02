News

Mumbai, Thane receive cyclone alert; here’s a list of do’s and don’ts

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 02, 2020 Published on June 02, 2020

Fishing boats seen anchored at a shore following a warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for fishermen not to enter the Arabian Sea for the next two days as a precaution against cyclone 'Nisarga', at Uttan beach in Thane   -  PTI

The Indian Meteorological Department is continuously tracking the movement of deep depression formed in east-central and adjoining areas of the Arabian sea.

According to an NDTV report, the tropical storm “Nisarga” is heading towards the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The cyclone is likely to intensify further into a more pronounced cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. It will make landfall close to Mumbai tomorrow. This would be the first cyclonic storm to impact India's financial capital since 1882.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) has released some dos and don'ts for people in Mumbai in order to mitigate the probable losses.

Before the cyclone

  • Ignore rumors, Stay calm, Don't panic
  • Keep your mobile phones charge to ensure connectivity; prefer SMS
  • Listen to the radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates
  • Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof containers
  • Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival
  • Secure your house, carry out repairs at home, don't leave sharp objects loose
  • Untie cattle or other animals to ensure their safety

During/after the cyclone (if indoors)

  • Switch off electrical mains, gas supply
  • Keep doors and windows shut
  • If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone
  • Listen to a radio/transistor
  • Drink boiled/ chlorinated water
  • Rely only on official warnings During/after the cyclone (if outdoors)
  • Don't enter damaged buildings
  • Watch out for broken electric poles, wires, and other sharp objects
  • Seek a safe shelter ASAP

For fishermen

  • Keep a radio set with extra batteries handy
  • Keep boat, rafts tied in a safe place
  • Don’t venture out to sea
Published on June 02, 2020

