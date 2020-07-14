MyGate establishes a direct line to emergency medical transportation Via StanPlus

Caught between the virus and the deep sea
MyGate, a security and community management solution, is providing users in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with a direct helpline to emergency medical transportation. This is being implemented through a partnership with StanPlus, which operates over 900 ambulances as part of their network under RED Ambulances. This will provide support within 15 minutes of the request.
The helpline is accessible only through the MyGate app and will be available for emergency, non-emergency, and after-life situations.
The company stated that the services will be soon rolled out in other metropolitan cities as well.
MyGate mentioned that this is a part of the company’s growing Health @ MyGate feature set that helps gated communities and its residents grapple with risks in the new normal.
It includes the Covid Safety Metre, which informs residents whether their visitors and daily help reside in containment zones. It also has a Body Temperature Gun integration, which automatically transfers body temperature recorded on a thermal gun to the MyGate app. It has a feature that enables security guards to input whether or not a visitor is wearing a mask.
Regarding these initiatives through the unlock phases, Vijay Arisetty, CEO & Co-Founder, MyGate, said in the official release: “The inclination to cautiously move on with life is growing stronger every day, even as the risks of the virus remain. We want to provide our users with solutions that help them through all possible circumstances during these difficult and confusing times, from checking for masks on all those who enter to providing a direct line to emergency ambulance services.”
Prabhdeep Singh, CEO & Co-Founder, StanPlus & RED Ambulances, said: “Even as demand for ambulance services rises, we reach 84 percent of patients in under 15 minutes, on account of our use of technology and continuous training of staff. We are proud to partner with MyGate and be on standby for the millions of families on its platform.”
