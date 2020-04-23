MyGate ties up with Grofers, ITC, and StoreSe to deliver contactless service of essentials

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
MyGate, India’s security and community management solution, has collaborated with Grofers, ITC, and StoreSe to restore the delivery of groceries and essentials at more than 7,000 gated communities.
Due to the lockdown, many urban areas have lost access to essential supplies. Through the partnership, the companies believe that the delivery process has been accelerated and residents of MyGate communities now have access to grocery essentials in a timely manner. MyGate is currently present in over 1.6 million homes across over 7,000 gated communities in 17 cities.
The collaborations with large retail and e-commerce companies such as ITC Limited, Grofers, and StoreSe ensure social distancing and enable access to necessities in gated communities. MyGate claimed that in a little over a week, it has extended the services to over 3,500 MyGate communities across 7 cities.
MyGate users receive notifications on the app informing them that their society can now order from one of its partners, such as Grofers; the user then adds all the required items to the cart through a special section on the Grofers app or website, wherein they choose their MyGate society from the drop-down and place the order. Grofers is fulfilling deliveries to societies within 2 to 3 days as opposed to their usual time of 5 to 7 days as orders are being delivered to the entire society at once.
Speaking on the collaboration, Abhishek Kumar, Co-founder & COO, MyGate, said, “MyGate is in a unique position to facilitate the delivery of essential services to millions of people. We are fortunate to have found so many organizations willing to help in these extraordinary times - and in a very short period. In the coming weeks, we will continue to forge new relations that help our communities cope with the effect of the lockdown.”
Saurabh Kumar, Founder, Grofers said, “At Grofers, we understand that our customers are counting on us in this time of need. Our partnership with MyGate will smoothen the delivery process and help us serve a higher number of people across the country.”
Apart from grocery delivery, MyGate has also come up with Leave at Gate’ for contactless deliveries, E pass for Karnataka, e-papers on the app, online Corona consultation (through telemedicine partnerships) among others.
