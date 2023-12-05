The National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) has incorporated Mylab’s PathoDetectTM MTB RIF and INH resistance detection kit in its ongoing efforts to eliminate TB by 2025.

Recognised as India’s first test for multidrug-resistant TB, it is now integrated into the NTEP’s Ni-kshay portal

This free test does not involve manual intervention and offers rapid and accurate detection of resistance to rifampicin (RIF) and isoniazid (INH), two critical first-line drugs in TB treatment.

Hasmukh Rawal, MD and co-founder, Mylab Discovery Solutions, said, “The availability of MTB on the Ni-kshay platform represents a milestone in India’s fight against TB... , this diagnostic solution will make a substantial impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of TB control measures. It will prove beneficial for the State authorities to report TB cases.”

He added, “We have dedicated our efforts to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cater to the critical aspects of screening, detection, and prevention in the realm of TB. This includes the incorporation of our indigenous latent TB test, Cy-TB, into NTEP, as well as the integration of the MTB RIF and INH resistance detection kit, along with an AI-enabled portable X-ray device for TB screening.”

Healthcare professionals, diagnostic centres, and laboratories across the country can now access the PathoDetectTM kit through the Ni-kshay portal, streamlining diagnostic processes and facilitating data management.

