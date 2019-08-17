Mysore railway division provides free Wi-Fi connectivity at all 85 non suburban railway stations

Mysore railway division under South Western Railway has provided free Wi-Fi connectivity at all 85 non suburban railway stations except halt stations under its territorial jurisdiction.

The work which was targeted for completion in first 100 days was achieved in a span just 75 days. , thisputs Mysuru Division as the first division over Indian Railways to provide free Wi-Fi connectivity to its rail users at all the railway stations. Passengers can use the high speed internet free of cost for the first 30 minutes.

RailTel Corporation of India, a Public Sector Undertaking owning a pan India optic fibre network along the railway track is the executing agency and the work is being carried out through TATA Trusts to provide technical infrastructure.

Wi-Fi services to passengers are being provided under ‘RailWire’, the retail Broadband distribution model of RailTel. Designed to offer users the best internet experience, RailWire Wi-Fi will be available to any user who has a working mobile connection on a smartphone.

Providing Wi-Fi connectivity is part of the fulfilment of Digital India Initiative of Ministry of Railways. The Railways planned to do it as part of its 100-Day action plan to provide Wi-Fi Broadband facility to Rail users at 4,791 railway stations across Indian Railway network.