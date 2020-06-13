Nashik Police, Akshay Kumar launch online health system with GOQii solution

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Nashik City Police and Akshay Kumar have come together to inaugurate a centralized online health system to monitor the health and fitness of its police workforce. The dashboard prepared by the tech company GOQii serves as a single platform that provides vital health-related information to each and every police personnel, all on one screen at a glance, GOQii announced in its official release.
The company noted that the dashboard captures data from different police stations, headquarters, and various units, all synchronized under one roof, thus covering all grounds for the Nashik City police.
The benefit the workforce sees is that through this launch, statistics and vitals of each and every officer can be monitored from one control room itself that has proven highly beneficial to safeguard the district's policemen, GOQii mentioned.
The health data of over 3,000 policemen have been captured using the platform and monitored through the dashboard. All critical information including key vitals, various parameters such as body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, are captured on the platform in graphical form.
All data collected by the platform is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR, and relevant data privacy guidelines.
Akshay Kumar said, “The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety during these unprecedented times.”
He added: “As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently. The online Health monitoring system will help the Nashik City Police monitor the health and fitness of their police personnel and take precautionary measures to keep them safe”.
Nasik City-based Datar Group CanConnect foundation donated the Health Wrist band which detects the body temperature devices along with the complete health dashboard integrated to Nashik City Police as part of its CSR initiative.
Nashik City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil said,“The Nashik City Police is dedicatedly working towards making sure its personnel is safe and healthy. With an online health monitoring system such as this, we can now monitor and capture the body vitals such as temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and take necessary steps to make sure our police force is healthy and fit. As the platform helps record the body temperature and pulse rate, if there are any suspected cases among our force, we can immediately isolate and provide early intervention”.
“Technology is our enabler in these trying times and such online health platforms are helping us to fight this battle against the pandemic courageously,” Patil added.
“The combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 smart band can significantly help in isolating potential Covid-19 patients, thereby monitoring emerging cases, and preventing further spread among the Nashik City Police force. We are happy to be of any help to our frontline workers as they are the true warriors in this fight against the pandemic”, says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
Even as Mahindra & Mahindra (including MVML) posted a loss of ₹3,255 crore for the quarter ended March ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...