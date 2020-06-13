Nashik Police, Akshay Kumar launch online health system with GOQii solution

Nashik City Police and Akshay Kumar have come together to inaugurate a centralized online health system to monitor the health and fitness of its police workforce. The dashboard prepared by the tech company GOQii serves as a single platform that provides vital health-related information to each and every police personnel, all on one screen at a glance, GOQii announced in its official release.

The company noted that the dashboard captures data from different police stations, headquarters, and various units, all synchronized under one roof, thus covering all grounds for the Nashik City police.

The benefit the workforce sees is that through this launch, statistics and vitals of each and every officer can be monitored from one control room itself that has proven highly beneficial to safeguard the district's policemen, GOQii mentioned.

The health data of over 3,000 policemen have been captured using the platform and monitored through the dashboard. All critical information including key vitals, various parameters such as body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, are captured on the platform in graphical form.

All data collected by the platform is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR, and relevant data privacy guidelines.

Akshay Kumar said, “The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety during these unprecedented times.”

He added: “As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently. The online Health monitoring system will help the Nashik City Police monitor the health and fitness of their police personnel and take precautionary measures to keep them safe”.

Nasik City-based Datar Group CanConnect foundation donated the Health Wrist band which detects the body temperature devices along with the complete health dashboard integrated to Nashik City Police as part of its CSR initiative.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil said,“The Nashik City Police is dedicatedly working towards making sure its personnel is safe and healthy. With an online health monitoring system such as this, we can now monitor and capture the body vitals such as temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and take necessary steps to make sure our police force is healthy and fit. As the platform helps record the body temperature and pulse rate, if there are any suspected cases among our force, we can immediately isolate and provide early intervention”.

“Technology is our enabler in these trying times and such online health platforms are helping us to fight this battle against the pandemic courageously,” Patil added.

“The combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 smart band can significantly help in isolating potential Covid-19 patients, thereby monitoring emerging cases, and preventing further spread among the Nashik City Police force. We are happy to be of any help to our frontline workers as they are the true warriors in this fight against the pandemic”, says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.