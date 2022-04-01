NATHEALTH elects a new team at the helm  

Wipro GE Healthcare chief Shravan Subramanyam, is the new President of NATHEALTH, an apex body representing different arms of the healthcare industry in India.

He replaces Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging. The newly elected leadership team at NATHEALTH includes Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as its Senior Vice President. He is Managing Director & CEO, Fortis Healthcare. Ameera Shah, Vice President - NATHEALTH is also MD, Metropolis India.

In a statement following the appointment, Subramanyam said, “Covid-19 taught us the value of not just rethinking healthcare but also rebuilding its infrastructure. We know this isn’t our first pandemic and not the last. To be future ready, the ‘new normal’ will rest on the foundations of innovation, digitalisation and collaboration. We will have to move outside the four walls of healthcare delivery system and work towards making healthcare accessible to all by using technological innovations.”

Ramping up the present healthcare infrastructure, bridging the gap in skilling of healthcare workforce, restructuring healthcare financing and accelerating innovations through collaboration and knowledge exchange and skill sharing are some of the crucial areas that need to be given importance for a better tomorrow, he added.